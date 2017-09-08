September 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

If your backyard is home to a pet pig, dog, cat or goat, mark your calendar.

The Batavia Tractor Supply Company is welcoming all leashed, friendly animals to visit the store during Pet Appreciation Week Sept. 13-17.

“Pet Appreciation Week is our time to meet and celebrate every pet you could imagine finding out here,” said Joe Hochdanner, manager of the Batavia Tractor Supply. “We look forward to greeting your family pets at the store, and, on Saturday, we hope to help some families take home an adoptable animal from one of our community rescues.”

Pet Appreciation Week, the retailer’s biggest pet food and supply sale of the year, will kick off with a pet supply drive to support local pet and animal groups that partner with the store. From Sept. 13-17, customers can drop off new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters in the community.

“Our local animal rescues are most successful when the community rallies behind them and this year we have the ability to make a major impact,” said Joe Hochdanner. “After all, Pet Appreciation Week is about celebrating all of our community’s pets and animals, and that includes the ones living in our local shelters.”

On Saturday, Sept. 16, your Batavia Tractor Supply will host a Pet Appreciation Week community event featuring pet adoptions, demonstrations on pet nutrition and a free Greenies™ dental dog treat for customers while supplies last. This year’s Pet Appreciation Week community event will also include:

• Luvfurmutts Animal Rescue on site 12:00pm to 3:00pm

• Cub Scouts Pack 120 on site 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Pet Appreciation Week, an annual celebration of animals and the families who care for them, is open to the public and leashed pets. Tractor Supply stores offer a full line of products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.

For more information on the week’s events or to participate, contact the Batavia store at 513-753-3883.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, please go online and visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow.

To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.