By Brett Milam

Editor

The first homicide for the county occurred in Goshen Township in the early morning hours on Aug. 30, according to police.

Steven Todd Mages, 38-years-old, with “ties” to Bethel and Northern Kentucky, police said, was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault. The charges are in connection to the slaying of 35-year-old Natasha Marie Wilson.

At just before 5 a.m., police arrived at the 1300 block of Norma Lana in Goshen Township for a domestic disturbance call. Police said they found Wilson at that time.

Police said Mages ran in his Ford Taurus. Mages was arrested later that day.

It’s the first homicide in the county since Charles Crawford of Loveland, 25 at the time, was arrested and charged in August of last year with the slaying of his 4-year-old daughter Kaylynn. Crawford was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Mages had at least three domestic violence charges against him, including involving hitting a pregnant woman, but only one led to a conviction in 2004.

Those charges involved a different woman than Wilson. Also, in 2004, Mages was convicted of aggravated menacing and violated his parole by failing to complete the anger management program with the Community Correctional Center.

In the summer of 2016, Mages was charged with theft and spent 45 days in jail before being released in January of this year.

According to court documents, a $1 million bond has been set against Mages, $500,000 for each charge, respectively.