WWII veterans were honored at the Clermont County Fair on July 23, 2017 at the annual Salute to Veterans, Troops & Their Families, which recognized the veterans with numerous standing ovations. Bob Proud, former commissioner, is the longtime organizer and emcee of the event, according to county officials.

“We want to recognize and honor our World War II veterans while some are still among us,” Proud said in a news release.

Special guests included the Patriot Pinup Girls of Cincinnati Representative Brad Wenstrup, who served in the Iraq War and was the keynote speaker at the event. The veterans sat in the front row of the event.

Wenstrup said in a news release that he was honored to participate in the event, calling the veterans who came out “heroes.”

“Not only because they fought bravely for this country, but because they face personal battles every day with that same courage, resolve, and fortitude.”

Veterans in the back row from left: Joseph Fitzwater, Air Force; Jim Lefferson, 91, Navy, served at Okinawa and Iwo Jima; Clyde Conley, Navy; and Harold G. Harry, Marines.

Veterans in the front row: Jim Spiller, 90, Army; Charles Bailey, 95, Army (combat engineer); Roy Abrahams, 90, Army; and Elmer Bowling, 93, Army, served in the South Pacific.