Loveland City Council will begin the process of filling the unexpired term of Councilman Mark Fitzgerald, whose term was set to expire on December 2, 2019.

Loveland residents interested in serving in this position are encouraged to submit an application and a resume to the Clerk of Council by 4:30 p.m. on September 5, 2017, at City Hall, located at 120 W. Loveland Avenue, Loveland, OH 45140.

Applications are available at City Hall or on the City’s website, www.lovelandoh.gov.

Applicants must be a registered voter, must reside within the City, have lived within the City limits for at least one year preceding the appointment, and be at least 18 years of age.