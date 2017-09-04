September 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Nancy Elizabeth Rogers, 72

Nancy Elizabeth Rogers, age 72, of Franklin, Ohio, died Thursday August 24, 2017 at home with her family. She was born in New Richmond, Ohio on July 27, 1945 to Edwin and Florence (Snyder) Brill. Nancy was a Major in the US Air Force Reserves and she was retired from Veterans Hospital in 2002 and was a Registered Nurse for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Brill, mother, Florence Helen Brill; and her brother, Edwin Brill Jr.. Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald Rogers; two daughters, Michelle Denise Sturm (Kevin Sturm), Angela Florence Ray; son, Michael Stephen Rogers (John Capobianco); four granddaughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Sturm, Marisa Leigh Ponciano, Olivia Grace Rogers, Alaina Elizabeth Ray; three grandsons, Alec Michael Rogers, Brandon Christopher Ray, Samuel Matthew Sturm; two great grandsons, Jaxon Cooper Sandnasany, Liam Oliver Sandnasany; six sisters and five brothers-in-law.

A Eulogy was given Monday at 5:00 pm followed by military honors and visitation will extend until 8pm at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH.

For those people who are interested in sending an online condolence, please go online and visit: visit www.anderson-fh.com.