The Milford Miami Township Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Kelli K. Gilbert as Executive Director & COO. Gilbert is an area business executive with experience in partnering with companies to maximize performance. “We are pleased to find such a qualified candidate that aligns with our vision and goals,” stated Board President Chris Hamm. “Kelli is an ideal choice and we look forward to working with her as she leads us into the future.”

The board’s decision to hire Gilbert was unanimous and completed after a rigorous review of several qualified candidates interested in the leadership position. She takes the helm effective September 6.

“I am excited about the opportunity the Chamber provides to make an impact not only on our local community, but the broader region as well. I look forward to working with all the individuals and business organizations that drive the local economy to understand how the Chamber can better serve their needs.”

Gilbert will replace long-time Executive Director Karen Wikoff, who is retiring. Wikoff will stay with the chamber for a period of time to support the transition.