September 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Michael Ray Stewart, Sr., 64

Michael Ray Stewart, Sr., age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, August15, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Stewart was a graduate of Hughes High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from McDonalds and CEC Entertainment. He was an incredible art talent, billiards player and gardener. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, Cincinnati-style chili and (of course) the Bengals.

He was born July 13, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William and Esther (Cooper) Stewart. He was also preceded in death by one son – Michael Ray Stewart, Jr. and one brother-in-law, William Taft. Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Trish (Taft) Stewart; five children, Teresa Stewart of Georgetown, Ohio, Melissa Meyer of Stephens City, Virginia, Jennifer Strunk of Williamsburg, Ohio, Megan Peck of Georgetown, Ohio and Bryan Stewart of Georgetown, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; five brothers, Mark Stewart of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Frank Stewart of Harrison, Ohio, Mitchell Stewart of Rochester, New York, Dennis Stewart of Dallas, Texas and William Stewart of Harrison, Ohio and two sisters, Brenda Lager of Harrison, Ohio and Loretta Blackburn of Okeana, Ohio and his dogs, Snoopy and Bear.

We can only assume that this small town Superman fell to his kryptonite as it were. His family knew him only as a kind and wonderful father and husband, a lover of GTO’s, a jokester until the end, and a loving family man. Mike was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.

He will be sorely missed and remembered by all those he leaves behind.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service was held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Williamsburg American Legion Post #288, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.