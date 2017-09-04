Della Elizabeth Fronk, 75
Della Elizabeth Fronk, 75
Della Elizabeth Fronk (née Gill) died August 19, 2017 at the age of 75.
Della is survived by her two daughters, Shawnee (Robert) Reller, Cathy (Salvatore) Secondo and six grandchildren, Jacob (Lindsay) Singleton, Daniel Reller, Michael Reller, Joseph Singleton, Adam Reller, and Ariana Reller.
Memorial Service was on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 1:30pm at New Hope Community Church, 4170 Mt. Carmel-Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255. Interment of ashes directly followed at Bethel-Tate Cemetery, 2655 Spring Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. In lieu of flowers, make donations to New Hope Community Church.
