Danny F. Dickson, 56

Danny F. Dickson, 56, passed away August 3, 2017. He was born on Sept. 11, 1961 in Gary, IN. to the late Floyd Dickson and Betty Kelsch.

He is preceded in death by one son Jeremy Sizemore. He is survived by two sons, Danny (Sara) Dickson of Mt. Orab and Jennings (Shawntay) Dickson of Muncie, IN. He is also survived by 3 siblings, Sandry (Dale) Keltner of Walnut Grove, MO., Randy (Cindy) Dickson of Felicity, and Tammy (Joe) Newman of Aberdeen. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He also left behind a dear friend in Steven Bond.

Services were held at Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Pastor Joe Strunk officiated.