With the recent passing of our former owner and publisher, William C. Latham on August 7, 2017, we found this old staff photo taken at a company Thanksgiving party in 1988 with those that were able to make it.

The above photo includes employees of The Clermont Sun and The Brown County Press, our sister publication.

A few years have passed since this was taken so forgive us if we couldn’t identify everyone, but we have done our best.

If you recognize someone that we do not have their name listed please call us so we can get it written down.

All Clermont County staffers are identified as such and most worked behind the scenes to produce and deliver The Clermont Sun, all others were on the staff of The Brown County Press in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Pictured left to right, front row seated: Christy Suttles-Clermont sales, Angie Allen-Clermont Prepress manager, Ruth Traynor-Clermont typesetter, Theresa Craver-Clermont receptionist, Mary Lil Moon-Brown County staff, Leroy Durham-Clermont retired, Edith Durham, Shirley Edwards-Clermont sales, Frances Stanley-Clermont Mailroom manager, William C. ‘Bill’ Latham-owner and publisher.

Second row seated: Joe Giglierano-Clermont retired, Bea Giglierano, Eunice Ott-Brown County Press editor, Floyd Ott, Carol Becknell-Clermont delivery, Sue Jones-Clermont accounting, Carol Ware-Brown County delivery, Kristi Day-Clermont production, Teresa Senile-Clermont production.

Third row standing: Ginny Burns-Clermont accounting, Jean Kowalski- Clermont Sun editor, Paulette Kincer-Brown County sales, Wanda Thomas-Clermont mailroom, Alice Ramsey-Clermont mailroom; Alice Barrett-Clermont mailroom, Mary Ritchie-Clermont mailroom, Elinor Spencer-Clermont mailroom, Mary Hagge-Brown County Press delivery, Linda Morehead-Clermont typesetter, Fae Ballein-Brown County accounting, Betty Campton-Clermont accounting.

Fourth row standing: Sean Kelley-Brown County writer, Rick Hall-Clermont sales, Wayne Boblitt-Clermont Sun writer, John Lynch-Clermont sales, Patrick Latham, Lyn Block-Clermont mailroom, Jane Habig-Clermont Sun writer, Pat Ritchie-Clermont mailroom, Tom Reynolds-Clermont production, Tony Adams-Clermont camera room/plate making (and current publisher of The Clermont Sun), Rosemary DeMoss-Clermont mailroom, and Jerry Hagge-Brown County delivery.

Latham owned and published the Clermont Sun in Batavia, one of Ohio’s oldest weekly newspapers.

During the 44 years he owned the newspapers, he modernized the business, expanded readership, and in June of 1973, he founded the Brown County Press in Mount Orab. In 2007, the Ohio Newspaper Association recognized the Clermont Sun and the Latham family with its “First Families of Ohio Newspapers” Award.

Latham sold both publications in 2015.

On a personal note, these newspapers were Bill’s pride and joy. He was very proud of what he had built.

As a staff, we will miss you Bill Latham.

