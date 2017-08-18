August 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District and the OSU Extension Office will host a free rain garden workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Pattison Park, 2228 US 50, Batavia. Experts will offer advice on how to build a rain garden.

Rain gardens are built in shallow depressions that are designed to absorb and filter rain water.

They are planted with perennial flowers, shrubs or even trees that soak up rain water and filter it into the ground over a period of one or two days, instead of allowing it to rush off into a storm sewer or ditch.

“Capturing, storing and releasing rain water in a rain garden on your property is a win-win,” said Anne Lyon, Director of Greenacres Water Quality Project.

Lyon added, “It provides water for your trees and it keeps rain water from being transferred via storm drains to another watershed.”

Unlike a wetland, rain gardens are designed to be completely dry after a maximum of two days, so standing water is not a problem. Homeowners typically build a rain garden in areas where rain water collects during a storm, such as below a roof downspout or in small grassy waterways.

“Rain gardens help remove pollutants carried by storm water runoff and reduce the volume of runoff which can prevent drainage problems downstream. Along with these benefits, they are also an attractive landscape feature,” said John McManus, administrator for the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Anyone interested in attending should register with the Soil & Water Conservation District by calling 513.732.7075.