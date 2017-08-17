August 17th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

Law enforcement officials are looking for a Loveland man who was charged on Aug. 1 with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Suspect Robert Bradley, who was born in 1976, was indicted on the third degree felonies for incidents that took place on Oct. 1, 2014, according to online records from the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

A warrant for Bradley’s arrest was also issued on Aug. 1.

Clermont County resident Latariana Tucker was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, on July 25.

Tucker, who was born in 1998, was indicated for an incident that took place on July 15, according to online records from the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

The case has been assigned to Judge Victor Haddad.

Tucker’s pre-trail is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Tucker’s bond is currently set at $25,000 cash/professional.

Clermont County resident Rosemary Reinhart was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, a first degree felony, on Aug. 3.

Reinhart, who was born in 1962, was indicted for an incident that took place on July 27, according to online records from the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

The case has been assigned to Judge Jerry McBride.

Reinhart is still awaiting arraignment, after which she will have a scheduled pre-trail.

Reinhart’s bond is currently set at $25,000 cash/professional.