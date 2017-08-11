Ohio Township gets a new ambulance
August 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
The Ohio Township Trustees are pleased to have the newest addition to the Pierce Township Fire Department put into service. After obtaining a Safety Capital Grant., Ohio Township used the funds to purchase a new ambulance through Horton Emergency Vehicles from the state term schedule.
Through a long existing shared services agreement with Pierce Township, The Pierce Township FIre Department provides fire and EMS coverage to Pierce and Ohio Townships. Pierce Township Firefighters, EMTs and Paramedics operate Ohio Township owned vehicles.
The new ambulance was put into service for the township in July.
Carter Schoumacher: I never said that i was happy but never said you should watch the vide...
Jim Ludwick: I was saddened to hear of the loss of Bill Latham. I am one of many wh...
Jim Cornetet: To Mr. Hicks next time the chair renders a decision such as "Out of Or...
Joe Haas: True, history is not always fun and net, and I don't think we should h...
Brett Milam: Jerry, thank you for responding. Please feel free to send a letter to ...