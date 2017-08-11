August 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Ohio Township Trustees are pleased to have the newest addition to the Pierce Township Fire Department put into service. After obtaining a Safety Capital Grant., Ohio Township used the funds to purchase a new ambulance through Horton Emergency Vehicles from the state term schedule.

Through a long existing shared services agreement with Pierce Township, The Pierce Township FIre Department provides fire and EMS coverage to Pierce and Ohio Townships. Pierce Township Firefighters, EMTs and Paramedics operate Ohio Township owned vehicles.

The new ambulance was put into service for the township in July.