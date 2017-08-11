August 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Eastern Council of the Cardinal Land Conservancy will meet on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 4:30 p. m.

It’ll be at the meeting room of the Old “Y” Restaurant, 1940 U S 62, Winchester, Ohio 45697.

The Cardinal Land Conservancy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve natural habitats, waterways, and productive lands we love in southwest Ohio by working with individuals, families and communities.

The Eastern Council promotes this mission in Brown, Adams and Highland counties, works with local landowners and gives in-put to the Cardinal Board on policies and projects.

If you are interested in preserving your land, helping with our efforts or just learning more about land preservation, then please join us.

For more information, please call Pat Hornschemeier at (513) 752-0647 or Andy Dickerson at (513) 752-2828.