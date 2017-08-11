August 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Rotary Club of Batavia welcomed District Governor Mark Mabelitini as guest speaker at their August 1 meeting.

Mabelitini has been a Rotarian since 2006 and is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Sidney. Serving as District Governor means he heads up the entire southwestern Ohio region, which consists of 52 clubs and over 3,100 members.

From now until June 30, 2018, Mabeltini will visit all of the clubs multiple times and will work with Assistant Governors to impress upon the community important Rotary issues—poverty, polio eradication, and clean water for those in smaller, less fortunate countries.

Mabelitini says his employer made him join, but he “stays because he loves being a Rotarian.”

“I would like to make a difference in our district this year,” said Mabelitini. “I’ve always been a ‘yes’ person and I encourage others to say ‘yes’ to Rotary for the experience it offers.”

During his visit in Batavia, Mabelitini shared stories from Rotary visits over the years and his love of working with children. He is an accomplished chef and owns At Home Bistro, but remains tied to the children in his community by being a substitute teacher. He enjoys volunteering with the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and encourages everyone to get involve with the youth programs as much as possible.

Two Rotary District Governors were also in attendance during Mabelitini’s visit; Assistant Governor Heidi Schiller was visiting from the Fairfield club and is responsible for the Batavia, Dayton, Mason, and Deerfield Rotary clubs. Assistant Governor Sheila Hinton was also in attendance; although Hinton’s area of coverage is Cincinnati, Eastside Cincinnati, and Northeast Cincinnati.

For more information on Rotary District 6670 or the Rotary Club of Batavia, visit www.batavia-rotary.org.