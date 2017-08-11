August 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Amelia Garden Club was established in June 2017 after three successful meetings. The Garden Club will meet monthly and promote interest and knowledge about:

- Trees, fruits & vegetables, birds, and flowers that surround us

- Natural conservation of pollinators that sustain all our natural foods, flowers, and trees

- Best gardening practices and garden therapy

- Activities for people with same interests

- Community beautification projects

“The Williamsburg Garden Club assisted and provided much needed information for the Club. We are growing our membership and excited to bring on new members, said Connie Compton.” Those that are interested may contact Compton. Information is listed.

The Garden Club’s next meeting is scheduled for August 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Amelia Florist & Gifts, 1406 Ohio Pike, Amelia, OH 45102. Owner and Operator, Ms. Vickie Wenstrup will present: “A Plethora of Late Season Color with Perennials.” Ms. Wenstrup’s business was awarded “2016 The Knot, Best of Weddings  Hall of Fame” award and voted “Best of the East 2014-2015” by Cincy Magazine.

If you are interested in joining the Amelia Garden Club contact Compton and mark your calendar to attend this meeting August 16. For questions or additional information, contact Compton at connie.compton1970@gmail.com or call 937-205-2546.

Please RSVP to the above email or call if you plan on attending so that our speaker may prepare her presentation.