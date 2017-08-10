August 10th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

More temporary road closures are slated for the area.

Construction on the Half Acre Road at state Route 276 Roadway Improvement project has caused Half Acre Road, between state Route 32 and state Route 276, to be closed to through traffic until Aug. 15.

The road was previously closed from July 10 to Aug. 1, but Pat Manger, Clermont County engineer, determined that an extension is necessary.

The alternative route is approximately 4.55 miles, or 24,044 feet.

Manger decided to close the road after determining that it was impractical to build a temporary highway/culvert for the project, according to the Clermont County Engineer’s website.

Construction on the Old State Route 74 Widening Project has caused the intersection of Old State Route 74 and Armstrong Boulevard to be closed to through traffic from July 31 to Aug. 14.

The road closure on Old State Route 74 between Amelia-Olive Branch Road and Armstrong Boulevard will remain closed until Nov. 3.

The alternative route is approximately 4.56 miles or 24,072 feet.

For further info, go online to their website at clermontengineer.org.