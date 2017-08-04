August 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Pictured are the winners of the Royalty contest: Queen, Emily Woodall; King, Brett Liming; Princess, Becky Novak; Prince, Tate Liming; Beef Representative, Erin Jennings; Dairy Cattle Representative, Anna Francis; Caprine Representative, Faith Stegbauer; Equine Representative, Lauren Elisabeth Current; General Projects Representative, Kyla Brooks; and Small Animal Representative, Keely Ackerman.