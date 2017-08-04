Royalty contest at the Clermont County Fair
August 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
Pictured are the winners of the Royalty contest: Queen, Emily Woodall; King, Brett Liming; Princess, Becky Novak; Prince, Tate Liming; Beef Representative, Erin Jennings; Dairy Cattle Representative, Anna Francis; Caprine Representative, Faith Stegbauer; Equine Representative, Lauren Elisabeth Current; General Projects Representative, Kyla Brooks; and Small Animal Representative, Keely Ackerman.
Joe Haas: True, history is not always fun and net, and I don't think we should h...
Brett Milam: Jerry, thank you for responding. Please feel free to send a letter to ...
Jerry l Cunningham: You too are like the fake news we see on TV you will post comics to sh...
Kelly Jones-Sweson, CAE, IOM: Good for Union county in exposing such shady and corrupt practices. Th...
Gail (Litz) Holland: Thank you Bill. My mom is dearly missed. She was a wonderful grandmo...