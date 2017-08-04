August 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit corporation formed to make donations in Peoples Bank market areas, has awarded scholarships to 27 high school graduates totaling $26,000. Recipients were selected from the bank’s market areas throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Maggie Bierman of Owensville, Ohio received a $500 Robert E. Evans Scholarship. Bierman is a graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School.

Peoples Bank created the scholarship to honor the memory of Robert E. Evans who began his career with Peoples Bank in 1970 as a trust officer.

In 1980, he became the first President and CEO of Peoples Bancorp, Inc. and in 1987 became the sixth President of Peoples Bank. Evans retired in 2005 and passed away later that same year.

“Mr. Evans inspired those around him to conduct themselves with professionalism and high standards of personal integrity,” said Staci Matheney, Chairman and President, Peoples Bank Foundation, Inc. Matheny added, “He was passionate about continuous learning and being a good corporate citizen. He also appreciated the importance of persistence, determination, and the value of higher education.”

Today, the Robert E. Evans Education Fund provides scholarships to high school graduates who live in the markets served by Peoples Bank and who will be pursuing majors in business, education, engineering, liberal arts, math, science or technology.

The recipients must meet other criteria including demonstrating some of the same qualities that were important to Evans.

Peoples Bancorp Foundation contributions focus on charitable giving in four major areas: community investment and economic development, youth and education, human services programs that improve the social needs of low- to moderate-income communities and individuals, and the arts and culture. Organizations receiving grants meet those requirements and serve the markets where Peoples Bank currently has office locations.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.5 billion in assets, 76 locations, including 67 full-service bank branches and 75 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies.

To learn more about Peoples, please go online to www.peoplesbancorp.com.