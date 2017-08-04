August 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Representatives from 23 Clermont County business, education, healthcare, governmental and nonprofit organizations will participate in the LEAD Classic Clermont Class of 2018, which kicked off its leadership development journey with a networking event attended by dozens of the program’s alumni.

With more than 500 graduates, LEAD Clermont offers an eleven-month series of leadership classes and team-building activities, along with learning experiences designed to increase familiarity and understanding of the County’s needs and opportunities. The program is an initiative of the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Hosted by the LEAD Clermont Academy, the kick-off event also included a Promise Fair, where representatives of local charitable and service groups shared information about their volunteer opportunities as a way to fulfill the service commitment, or Promise, LEAD graduates make in return for their education.

Today, dozens of LEAD graduates participate on County nonprofit boards, serve in elected and appointed government positions and volunteer in numerous ways to help improve the economic vitality of the community through stewardship, service and friendship.

The 2018 LEAD Clermont class members are:

Jeff Bauer, UC Clermont; Sarah Beeler, Mercy Health East Market; Lee Bock, Hydro Systems; Kathy Booth, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Katie Brass, Inter Parish Ministry; Cory Christopher, Cincinnati Nature Center; Tausha Crouch, American Modern Insurance Group; Tina Edmondson, American Modern Insurance Group; David Fallis, River Hills Bank; Susan Hakel, Grant Career Center; Dan Hayes,Total Quality Logistics; Paul Hasenmeier, Goshen Township Fire Department; Jill Hoffmann, March of Dimes Foundation; Melia Jones, Clermont Chamber of Commerce; Tosha Leimberger, Park National Bank; Tracey McCullough, Clermont Public Library; Jerel Osborne, Cooper/Tarvin Insurance; Mike Overbey, West Clermont Schools; Jeremy Pettit, Live Oaks; Andrea Patacca, Lykins Energy Solutions; Bob Rose, Goshen Township Police Department; Rob Seideman, Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship; Debbie Schwey, Pierce Township; and Peggy Stanford, Healthsource of Ohio. The class is led by Bob Pautke, LEAD Clermont Academy president.

To develop and deploy leadership across a lifetime, the LEAD Clermont curriculum now includes LEAD Ready for high school students, LEAD Emerge for 20-39 year-old leaders, LEAD Classic for community leaders, LEAD Encore for third-act career leaders and LEAD Over for alumni continuing education.

For information on participating in a LEAD Clermont class or in the Academy, contact Mr. Pautke at bob@pautke.com.