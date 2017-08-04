Baby beauty contest at the Clermont County Fair

August 4th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community


The 168th Clermont County Fair Baby Beauty Contest winners, from left to right: Baby King, John Fishback, and Baby Queen, Abigail Harris; Mini King Braxton Moore and Mini Queen Larkin Crooker.

