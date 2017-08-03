August 3rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

As the calendar flips from July to August, the fall sports season officially begins across the state of Ohio.

Football teams got things started a day earlier than other sports, with fall practices kicking off on July 31 across the state. Other sports began practice on August 1.

Golfers will tee off first in the regular season, as teams can hold official contests beginning August 4. The Milford boys’ golf team is scheduled to begin the season at the Sycamore Invitational on August 5 at 12 p.m. The girls’ golf season at West Clermont begins with a match against Goshen on Monday, August 7 at 2 p.m. at Deer Track Golf Course.The Eagles and West Clermont are both slotted to participate in the Anderson Invitational three days later.

Girls’ tennis gets going next, with the start of the regular season falling on August 11. West Clermont begins their first-ever tennis season on the road against Western Brown on August 14.

Soccer begins on Friday, August 18 with Friday Night Futbol. Per the OHSAA, since high school football does not begin until August 25, schools are encouraged to use the first Friday of the fall sports season for soccer. Batavia is one local school participating in the event. The Bulldogs will take on Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at 7 p.m. in Batavia.

Field hockey and volleyball both begin regular-season play on August 19. The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats look to build off a strong 2016 campaign as the team visits Summit

Country Day at 10 a.m. on August 19 in a season-opening tri-match that also includes Roger Bacon.

Finally, cross country and football both begin regular-season competition on Monday, August 21. The OHSA A High School Preseason Cross Country Invitational, held in Hebron, kicks off the week on August 19. Race assignments for the preseason meet will be posted to the OHSAA’s website on August 8.

Locally, the Felicity Early Bird Run is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 at Washington Park. New Richmond and Goshen are two schools that will also compete in the race. Batavia cross country hits the ground running at Wilmington High School on August 21, 2017 at 4:30 in their first race of the season.

Finally, on the gridiron, most county teams begin play on Friday, August 25.

Milford visits Oak Hills for a Crosstown Showdown game that was originally scheduled to be played at Nippert Stadium, but was moved to an off-campus site due to NCAA rule changes.

Other week one matchups include New Richmond hosting Indian Hill, East Clinton visits Batavia squares off against rival Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate welcomes Waynesville to town.In addition, West Clermont welcomes Princeton for the first game at the new West Clermont High School.

Goshen and Clermont Northeastern are the only local teams that do not begin their campaign on Friday night. Goshen is scheduled to host Holy Cross at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, while the Rockets pay a visit to Clark Montessori for a 7 p.m. Saturday contest to be played at Withrow High School.