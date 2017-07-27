Williamsburg Garden Club to meet
The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, August 1st at 6:30 pm for a potluck dinner at the home of Sherri and Kristin Kissinger. Members are welcome to invite a guest. The program for the evening will be a power point presentation of pictures from the recent 2017 Williamsburg Garden Tour. The Club would like to thank everyone who attended and those who opened their gardens for the tour. It was a great success and the proceeds will be used for the beautification of the Williamsburg Community.
The annual mum sale will be held beginning August 18th thru September 9th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm each Friday and Saturday at the corner of St. Rt. 32 and McKeever Roads. For additional information, call (513) 503-5299.
