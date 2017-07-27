July 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that Mercy Health – West Clermont HealthPlex is hosting a free family fun night at Veteran’s Park from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Veteran’s Park is located at the corner of Clough Pike and Glen Este-Withamsville Road and the event is open to all.

The new West Clermont HealthPlex opens on September 1 and the HealthPlex team can’t wait to meet area residents. That’s why they are hosting Family Fun Night. Guests will enjoy fitness demonstrations, kids’ activities and refreshments while getting to know the highly trained staff.

The new West Clermont HealthPlex redefines the community health club. It offers state-of-the-art facilities with innovative, healthy activities for all ages plus the latest fitness classes and the region’s top certified coaches.

The club is located on the campus of the new West Clermont High School, at 4104 Bach-Buxton Road, Batavia, Ohio 45103. It will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends.

The club has opened a temporary sales office inside the West Clermont School District offices at 4350 Aicholtz Road in Union Township.

Call 513-943-5050 or visit MercyHealthPlex.com to learn more.