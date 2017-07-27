July 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality, compassionate care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that pulmonary and critical care specialist Umar Osman, MD has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

“Lung diseases are among the most common illnesses in the world, affecting millions of people. I get satisfaction from helping my patients understand and manage their illnesses so that they can breathe more easily and enjoy their lives,” said Dr. Osman.

Dr. Osman attended medical school at the Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio, before completing an internal medicine residency at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has published research and presented on a variety of pulmonary and critical care topics.

Dr. Osman practices from Mercy Health – Anderson Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, 8000 5 Mile Road, Suite 250, Cincinnati, OH, 45230.

To learn more about his practice or to make an appointment, please call 513-735-1701.

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood, or to learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, please visit mercy.com or call 513-981-2222.