Philharmonic concert is August 5 in Batavia
Maestro Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the Clermont Philharmonic Orchestra in a free concert in Batavia the evening of Saturday, August 5. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be on Batavia’s Courthouse Square. The concert is open to the public.
This year’s summer event is the fourth in the community for the orchestra. The Clermont Philharmonic performed in concert on Courthouse Square for the Batavia Bicentennial in 2014 and each summer since.
The orchestra will present popular tunes, light classics, and other selections chosen for appeal to a family audience on a summer evening. The sponsors are arranging with United Dairy Farmers for ice cream treats after the performance. Mayor John Thebout suggests that people bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating at the concert.
Sponsors are the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Village of Batavia.
Joe Haas: True, history is not always fun and net, and I don't think we should h...
Brett Milam: Jerry, thank you for responding. Please feel free to send a letter to ...
Jerry l Cunningham: You too are like the fake news we see on TV you will post comics to sh...
Kelly Jones-Sweson, CAE, IOM: Good for Union county in exposing such shady and corrupt practices. Th...
Gail (Litz) Holland: Thank you Bill. My mom is dearly missed. She was a wonderful grandmo...