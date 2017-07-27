July 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Maestro Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the Clermont Philharmonic Orchestra in a free concert in Batavia the evening of Saturday, August 5. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be on Batavia’s Courthouse Square. The concert is open to the public.

This year’s summer event is the fourth in the community for the orchestra. The Clermont Philharmonic performed in concert on Courthouse Square for the Batavia Bicentennial in 2014 and each summer since.

The orchestra will present popular tunes, light classics, and other selections chosen for appeal to a family audience on a summer evening. The sponsors are arranging with United Dairy Farmers for ice cream treats after the performance. Mayor John Thebout suggests that people bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating at the concert.

Sponsors are the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Village of Batavia.