Give yourself and everyone who loves you the gift of peace of mind. Schedule your annual mammogram today and encourage your friends and family to do the same. It’s easy with Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which has two mobile units offering you screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to your home or workplace.

Since January 2013, Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular mobile mammography program that extends Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s network of care throughout Greater Cincinnati.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) and walk-ins are always welcome! If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health Mobile Mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in August:

Anderson, Kroger, 7580 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45255 on August 4, 2017, 8-11 a.m.

Eastgate, Walmart 4370 Eastgate Square Drive, Cincinnati, OH, 45245 on August 28, 2017, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Loveland, Walgreens 6385 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike, Loveland, OH, 45140 on August 2, 2017, 1-3:30 p.m.

Loveland, Walgreens 10529 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH, 45140 on August 4, 2017, 1-4 p.m.

Milford, Kroger 1093 St. Route 28, Milford, OH, 45150 on August 9, 2017, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women have a mammogram every year starting at age 40. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

Expert radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, we double-check all mammograms with the R2 ImageChecker, a computer-aided detection system that detects 23.4 percent more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.