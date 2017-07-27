July 27th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that Mercy Health – Anderson and Clermont Hospitals will host robotic surgery information nights.

“The surgical staffs at Anderson and Clermont hospitals are pleased to be able to offer patients minimally-invasive, robotic-assisted procedures. The da Vinci® Robotic Surgical Systems help patients benefit from less pain, lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times and less scarring,” said Ken James, Mercy Health East Market President and CEO. “We hope you can join us to learn more about the advantages robotic surgery has for patients.”

Anderson Hospital’s event runs from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1 in the main entrance lobby. Anderson Hospital is located at 7500 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255.

Clermont Hospital’s event takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 in the main entrance lobby. Clermont Hospital is located at 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, OH 45103.

Anderson Hospital has the new da Vinci® Xi Surgical System and Clermont Hospital has the da Vinci® Si Robotic Surgical System. Both allow surgeons to provide a wide range of robotic procedures for many complex conditions, including general surgery, urologic, thoracic, gynecologic and bariatric surgery.

At the free August 1 and 2 events, attendees can:

• See live demonstrations of a da Vinci® Xi and Si Robotic Surgical Systems

• Learn about robotic surgery options and benefits

• Meet experienced surgeons, clinicians and staff

Enjoy light refreshments