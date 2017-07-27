Intro to beekeeping program Aug. 8
Are you interested in learning more about keeping honeybees? Then join OSU Extension Educator, Amanda Bennett of Miami County, as she introduces you to the world of bees. As an experienced beekeeper, she will provide knowledge for you to start your own bee business.
The program is scheduled on August 8, 2017, at 6:30 pm in the 4-H Hall located on the Clermont County Fairgrounds (1000 Locust Street, Owensville, OH). Registration can be found at http://u.osu.edu/extensionclermont/2017/07/06/introduction-to-beekeeping/ or by contacting 513-732-7070 or neal.331@osu.edu. Registration deadline is August 4, 2017.
