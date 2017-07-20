July 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Union Township Board of Trustees is proud to announce the 10th Annual Lantern Lighting Ceremony to be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Drive, Union Township.

Since 2008, this event has grown to be one of the most favorite annual events in the area. Created to honor loved ones who have passed on, participants find peace and joy in creating memorials that will float on the pond at dusk. Guests are provided with all the materials needed to create their own personalized lantern. They are encouraged to bring favorite photos of their loved ones to put on the lanterns. The finished paper lanterns will be placed on platforms designed to float on water. Each will hold a small votive candle in the middle.

After decorating their lanterns, guests will enjoy dinner provided by the Board of Trustees, to the sounds of a string trio from the Clermont Philharmonic Orchestra. Following dinner, the Presentation of the Colors will be performed by the Clermont County Marine Veteran Honor Guard, followed by Taps. Boy Scouts will lead the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. As the evening draws to a close, guests gather on the shore to watch as the lanterns float upon the water to the sounds of bugler, Larry DuPree, playing America the Beautiful and Amazing Grace. As the sun sets, the flame from the lanterns will provide a spectacle of light and remembrance for all of those honoring their loved ones.

Mt. Moriah Cemetery is located at 686 Mt. Moriah Drive in Union Township. Parking will be available across the street at the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church. Shuttle service will be provided to the tent at the east side of the cemetery, by the pond, where the ceremony will take place.

This event is free and no reservations are required. A large tent will provide shelter from sun or rain. And don’t forget your cameras. This evening will be a wonderful opportunity for spectacular photos. For information or questions, please call the cemetery office at 752-1773.