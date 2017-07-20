July 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

A new real estate company focusing on recreational value of property is now operating in Brown County.

Whitetail Properties and local agent Adam Hayden look at the recreational potential of a property first when determinting its market value.

“People were valuing land on the tillable income and not at all on the recreational or hunting value of the property. Our company values property both on the farming and recreational potential, but the recreational value is our first priority,” said Hayden.

He added that doing game research on the property is part of the process.

“We will spend some time putting up trail cameras and finding out just what’s there on a recreational property so we can determine its true value,” Hayden said.

Whitetail Properties was founded in 2008 and has a television show on the Sportsman’s Channel.

Hayden has competed as a professional archer since 2005 and has worked in the hunting and outdoors industry for more than 15 years.

He’s been married to his wife Alison for ten years and they have a seven year old daughter named Addyson.

More information is available at www.whitetailproperties.com or by calling (513) 814-1987.