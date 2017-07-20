July 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Gold Star Chili and Hoxworth Blood Center partner for the 8th Annual Summer Blood Drive.

WHAT Gold Star Chili and Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, are partnering for the eighth year in a row to present the 2017 Gold Star Chili Summer Blood Drive Tour. Gold Star Chili is a proud supporter of Hoxworth Blood Center and recognize that the summer months bring about lower than ideal blood donations with a higher than average blood usage.

The next stop of the 2017 Gold Star Chili Summer Blood Drive Tour will be at the Amelia Gold Star Chili location on Wednesday, July 26th from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All donors during the drive will receive a coupon for two FREE Cheese Coneys along with a 2017 Gold Star Chili Summer Blood Drive T-shirt.

Donors can visit www.hoxworth.org/goldstar or call (513) 451-0910 or (800) 830-1091 to schedule an appointment to donate. Due to the anticipated popularity of this event, appointments are encouraged.

WHO Gold Star Chili – Amelia and Hoxworth Blood Center

WHERE Gold Star Chili – Amelia

1706 OH-125

Amelia, OH 45102

(513) 753-4471

WHEN Wednesday, July 26, 2017

12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT HOXWORTH

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves 31 hospitals in 17 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Annually, Hoxworth collects more than 90,000 units of blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center. Our Donors Save Lives. Who Will You Save?

ABOUT GOLD STAR CHILI

At Gold Star Chili, we celebrate those who do things a little differently. People of all ages who carve out their own paths and zig when others zag. We’re proud to provide them with chili experiences that are just as innovative and free-thinking as they are. At Gold Star, we don’t just chili – we Chili Differently. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @goldstarchili.