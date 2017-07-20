July 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The right place for writers, the Williamsburg Creative Writing Group meets at 6:30 p.m., Mondays, August 14 & 28 at the Williamsburg Branch Library, 594 Main Street. Network with other writers, share your stories and receive interesting feedback. During a meeting you may write a prompt, receive help with writers block, or talk about interesting topics in the writing world. For ages 16 to adult. Call the library at 724-1070 for more information.