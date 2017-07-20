Creative Writing Group date change
July 20th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
The right place for writers, the Williamsburg Creative Writing Group meets at 6:30 p.m., Mondays, August 14 & 28 at the Williamsburg Branch Library, 594 Main Street. Network with other writers, share your stories and receive interesting feedback. During a meeting you may write a prompt, receive help with writers block, or talk about interesting topics in the writing world. For ages 16 to adult. Call the library at 724-1070 for more information.
Joe Haas: True, history is not always fun and net, and I don't think we should h...
Brett Milam: Jerry, thank you for responding. Please feel free to send a letter to ...
Jerry l Cunningham: You too are like the fake news we see on TV you will post comics to sh...
Kelly Jones-Sweson, CAE, IOM: Good for Union county in exposing such shady and corrupt practices. Th...
Gail (Litz) Holland: Thank you Bill. My mom is dearly missed. She was a wonderful grandmo...