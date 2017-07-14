July 14th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

A special celebration was held April 26 to honor graduates of Southern State Community College’s Medical Assisting and Allied Health programs. Graduates from the Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy Technician, Billing & Coding Specialist, and Pharmacy Technician programs were honored during the celebration.

To learn more about the Medical Assisting and Allied Health programs at Southern State Community College, contact Rhonda Davis at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2639, rdavis@sscc.edu, or Stephanie Roush at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2739, hresroush8@sscc.edu. Information about the programs can be found at www.sscc.edu/academics/departments/health-sciences.shtml.

MEDICAL ASSISTING

More than 500 students have earned Associate of Applied Science degrees in Medical Assisting from Southern State since the program began in 1979. The 2017 Medical Assisting graduating class includes: from Adams County, Miranda Jones* of West Union; from Brown County, Teresa Swingle of Mt. Orab; from Clinton County, Meagan Williams of Wilmington; from Fayette County, Megan Deaton of Washington C.H., Ruby Flanary of Washington C.H., Kristine Mathews of Washington C.H. and Danielle Shirey of Washington C.H.; from Highland County, Christine Giles* of Leesburg, Victoria Loges of Hillsboro, and Bethany Music of Hillsboro (*denotes college honors).

PHLEBOTOMY

More than 167 students have earned Pharmacy Technician certificates from Southern State since the program began in 2006. The 2017 Phlebotomy Technician graduating class includes: from Adams County, Kristy Law of Peebles, and Candace Copas of Winchester; from Brown County, Delanie Sharp of Mt. Orab; from Fayette County, Megan Deaton of Washington C.H. and Ruby Flanary of Washington C.H.; from Highland County, September Barnhart of Greenfield, Mikayla Downs of Mt. Orab, and Brittany Stith of Greenfield (*denotes college honors).

BILLING & CODING

More than 85 students have earned Billing & Coding certificates from Southern State since the program began in 2009. The 2017 Billing and Coding Specialist graduating class includes: from Adams County, Kennedy McWhorter* of Seaman; from Brown County, Danette Kelch* of Mt. Orab; from Highland County, Laura Lovlie* of Hillsboro, Brittany Swisshelm of Hillsboro, and Ciera Wright of Hillsboro (*denotes college honors).

PHARMACY TECHNICIAN

More than 80 students have earned Pharmacy Technician certificates from Southern State since the program began in 2006. The 2017 Pharmacy Technician graduating class includes: from Brown County, Jennifer Cook of Fayetteville; from Clinton County, Megan Davis of New Vienna; from Highland County, Denise Cox of Greenfield, and Erin Roberts of Greenfield (*denotes college honors).