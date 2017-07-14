July 14th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

Throughout Clermont County in the summertime, many churches, towns, villages and other organizations put on some wonderful events and festivals, but none can rival the scope and magnitude of the Clermont County Fair.

Each year toward the end of July, an entire week is devoted to not only highlighting agriculture in Clermont County, but also providing entertainment for everyone in all walks of life.

For many, the fair is a reminder of the past when life was less complicated.

As you walk the midway, you are greeted by the sight and smell of fair food, carnival games and rides, music from many of our local bands, as well as old friends you may have lost contact with.

2017 promises to be no different.

This year’s county fair will be held Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, July 29 and is packed with things to do and see. The fair kicks off with the Stonelick Township Firefighters Association’s parade on Sunday at 1 pm and a salute to World War II Veterans at 6 pm that same day and ends with a Demolition Derby on Saturday night. Throughout the week you can see children (4-H, FFA, Scouts, American Heritage Girls) compete for ribbons and trophies in livestock and general projects as well as adults in baking and canning, art, needlework, photography, home grown flowers and vegetables as well as animals from the farm. Each evening features a tractor pull or demolition derby except for Friday. County Super Star Sara Evans will be performing at the Clermont County Fair on Friday evening. Tickets can be purchased online by going to clermontcountyfair.org. Other events throughout the week include Senior Day, a Home Depot workshop for kids, baby contest, bicycle races, pedal pull, petting zoo, magicians, hot dog and pig races, corn hole tournament, cake and pie auctions, and karaoke, among other things.

The fair is the responsibility of 20 directors, all of whom are members of the Clermont County Agricultural Society (CCAS). Each director serves a three year term and either represent the township they live in or serve as an ‘at-large’ director. This year, the director seats from Milford, Ohio, Union, and Washington, townships are up for election, as well as three ‘at-large’ seats. In addition, a two year unexpired term from Jackson Township is also on the ballot. If interested, one must join the Agricultural Society, fill a petition with ten valid signatures of other CCAS members and file it before the deadline. Memberships and petitions are available in the Fair Board office on the fairgrounds in Owensville. The deadline for receiving a petition is Saturday, July 22th at 4 pm and the deadline for turning one in is Saturday, July 22th at 5 pm. Memberships are on sale in the office until Wednesday, July26th at noon. The Fair Board Election will be Saturday, July 29 from 11 am until 3 pm in the fair board office.

Daily admission to the fair is $10. This includes most rides, all exhibits and grandstand shows, and parking. To learn more about this year’s fair, see the schedule, get directions, or learn how to enter your own exhibit, visit the fair’s website at clermontcountyfair.org.

Respectively submitted,

Jan Schoellman, Front Office Manager, 513-732-0522