July 14th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS) will host the 7th Annual Vintage Quilt Exhibit and Sale on August 26, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The event will feature approximately 50 antique, vintage and new quilts, with a collection of those available for sale; and, it will be held at Promont, 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio 45150. Admission is $5.00 per adult.

In honor of the late Virginia Critchell, a founding member of GMAHS, a collection of her quilts will be on display. Virginia learned quilting from her grandmother, and together they created quilts as a labor of love and a tribute between generations.

“The quilts have wonderful stories to tell,” commented Diana Kuhnell, GMAHS member and quilt show coordinator. “Some belong to the museum and the rest are on loan from members of the community. Quilting fans of all ages will be amazed at the number of quilts we can display at Promont.”

The show will also feature work by local 4-H member, Sarah Francis. In 2014 & 2015, she took first place at the Clermont County Fair in the “You Can Quilt” project and went on both years to win the Ohio State Fair Clock Trophy Award—an award given to the best quilt in the 4-H program representing all 88 Ohio counties!

Rounding out the exhibit will be the Society’s own “Victorian Crazy Quilt” dated 1888 and 1889. This quilt was the creation of the Beech Hurst Reading Circle (BRC), which became the Milford Progress Club in 1894. The club is still active and is one of the oldest women’s social clubs in the state of Ohio. The quilt has 36 individual squares made from scraps of very fine fabrics pieced together and embroidered with a variety of intricate stitches. The blocks have many designs with significant meanings such as flowers, animals and symmetrical themes.

Quilts bridge the generations, often serving as treasured heirlooms passing from one generation to the next. The original recyclable with nothing wasted, scrap quilts are representative of family, community and love.

Join us August 26 to see interesting quilts and learn about their stories. Proceeds from the quilt show admission go toward GMAHS programming. For more information, call the Historical Society at 513/248-0324; or email you inquiry to info@milfordhistory.net.

About Greater Milford Area Historical Society

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, Inc. (a 501c3, non-profit) was founded in 1967 with the purpose of emphasizing the history of Milford. A small historic museum was started at 114 Main Street. In 1983, the Society relocated to its present location, Promont, located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Promont was the home of John M. Pattison, 43rd Governor of Ohio and the only governor from Clermont County.

In addition to improvements to the Museum, the Society has expanded its historical programs and collaborative initiatives in the community; and, also broadened its scope to include Miami Township.

The GMAHS is especially proud of its Partners-in-Education programs in the Milford schools, an award winning effort of the Society’s volunteers; the project to record oral histories of local residents; genealogy services; and, its annual Art Affaire, Milford’s premier art and fine craft show.

For more information, please visit www.milfordhistory.net.