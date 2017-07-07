State Rep. John Becker:
Clermont County’s secret hotel tax increase to build a sports facility
July 7th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion
The first I heard of a potential hotel tax increase was at a chamber event either late last year or over the winter. It was a casual mention and a suggestion for a meeting to discuss the idea. My response was, “Well, I’m always willing to meet on any topic.” And then I quipped, “Sure, you know, I’m all about higher spending and higher taxes.
VALERIE GARRETT: Mark; never have any words moved me more! You've managed to embrace a...
Courtney Barnett: I am a classmate of Marc's and I am so very proud of the man that he h...
Sean gentry: Where will parking be...? Will there be a shuttle and is it free...?...
James M. Brown: Way to go Haddon! we love it! Keep those cartoons coming and thanks to...
Bill Duckworth: My personal and our family's condolences and prayers on Donna's passin...