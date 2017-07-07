July 4-H Carrot Cruncher’s Report
By Jacob Bauscher
All members of the club will be setting up cages in the rabbit barn on Friday July 21st @ 5:30 pm. The children are very excited to be showing their projects that they have worked on all year to the community on Thursday 27th @ 8:00 am in the rabbit barn. They also have a showmanship this day to show the judge how much the know about their rabbits. We will also be having an open class show on Wednesday July 26th for those that are interested.
Water is the most important nutrient to a rabbit. Please make sure that your furry friends have fresh water at all times during fair week.
