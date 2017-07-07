Fifth year of ‘Hoots and Hops’ event at Nature Center coming soon
Now in its fifth year, Hoots & Hops provides a fun evening of exploration along the Mashburn Discovery Trail, while participants enjoy samples of beer from regional breweries and food, wine sampling and tastings from local restaurants/caterers. Krippendorf Lodge serves as the event hub, and a local band stationed on the porch features upbeat music throughout the night.
• Take a self-guided hike along the Discovery Trail to experience nature
• Enjoy beer tastings from local breweries
• Sample bite-size food tastings from local chefs and restaurants
• Tap your toes to live music at the Krippendorf Lodge
• And more!
These events are for adults ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $40 per person and are nonrefundable after purchase. This event is rain or shine.
July 14: 7-11 pm
August 11: 7-11 pm
Discover Cincinnati Nature Center at our fifth annual fundraiser under the stars!
• Self-guided hikes
• Beer tastings from local craft breweries
• Delectable samples from local restaurants
• Live music at Krippendorf Lodge
• Hang out in hammocks provided by Road Rivers & Trails
• Watch demonstrations of rehabilitated birds of prey from RAPTOR Inc.
New this year! Local winery Woodstone Creek will present a tasting of their wines at both events!
Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $40 per person.
Tickets for BOTH events are on sale NOW!
July 14 includes: (and more TBA)
Music by New Brew
Food and Drink:
Great Lakes Brewing Co. (New this year! An Ohio brewery committed to sustainability, conservation and environmental causes.); 50 West Brewing Co.; Bad Tom Smith Brewing; Braxton Brewing Co.; Mt. Carmel Brewing Co.; Nine Giant Brewing; Old Firehouse Brewery; Delish Dish; Madisono’s; Rooted Juicery; Holtman’s Donuts; Elegant Fare; Pickles & Bones Barbecue; Mazunte; Skinny Piggy Kombucha and Street Pops
August 11 includes: (and more TBA)
Music by Ernie Waits; Food and Drink:; Fibonacci Brewing (New this year! Founders have deep roots in horticulture, urban farming, and the love of nature.); Great Lakes Brewing Co. (New this year! See information in July details.); 50 West Brewing Co.; Listermann Brewing Co.; MadTree Brewing; Madisono’s; Rooted Juicery; Holtman’s Donuts; Eli’s BBQ; Elegant Fare; Fusian; Rivertown Brewery; Taft’s Brewing Co.; Tano Bistro and Skinny Piggy Kombucha.
