July 7th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Now in its fifth year, Hoots & Hops provides a fun evening of exploration along the Mashburn Discovery Trail, while participants enjoy samples of beer from regional breweries and food, wine sampling and tastings from local restaurants/caterers. Krippendorf Lodge serves as the event hub, and a local band stationed on the porch features upbeat music throughout the night.

• Take a self-guided hike along the Discovery Trail to experience nature

• Enjoy beer tastings from local breweries

• Sample bite-size food tastings from local chefs and restaurants

• Tap your toes to live music at the Krippendorf Lodge

• And more!

These events are for adults ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $40 per person and are nonrefundable after purchase. This event is rain or shine.

July 14: 7-11 pm

August 11: 7-11 pm

Discover Cincinnati Nature Center at our fifth annual fundraiser under the stars!

• Self-guided hikes

• Beer tastings from local craft breweries

• Delectable samples from local restaurants

• Live music at Krippendorf Lodge

• Hang out in hammocks provided by Road Rivers & Trails

• Watch demonstrations of rehabilitated birds of prey from RAPTOR Inc.

New this year! Local winery Woodstone Creek will present a tasting of their wines at both events!

Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $40 per person.

Tickets for BOTH events are on sale NOW!

July 14 includes: (and more TBA)

Music by New Brew

Food and Drink:

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (New this year! An Ohio brewery committed to sustainability, conservation and environmental causes.); 50 West Brewing Co.; Bad Tom Smith Brewing; Braxton Brewing Co.; Mt. Carmel Brewing Co.; Nine Giant Brewing; Old Firehouse Brewery; Delish Dish; Madisono’s; Rooted Juicery; Holtman’s Donuts; Elegant Fare; Pickles & Bones Barbecue; Mazunte; Skinny Piggy Kombucha and Street Pops

August 11 includes: (and more TBA)

Music by Ernie Waits; Food and Drink:; Fibonacci Brewing (New this year! Founders have deep roots in horticulture, urban farming, and the love of nature.); Great Lakes Brewing Co. (New this year! See information in July details.); 50 West Brewing Co.; Listermann Brewing Co.; MadTree Brewing; Madisono’s; Rooted Juicery; Holtman’s Donuts; Eli’s BBQ; Elegant Fare; Fusian; Rivertown Brewery; Taft’s Brewing Co.; Tano Bistro and Skinny Piggy Kombucha.