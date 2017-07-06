July 6th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

When you win a state championship, you tend to be recognized for it. That’s precisely what happened to the Williamsburg Wildcats’ softball team, with several players earning all-city honors from the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Unsurprisingly, Williamsburg’s Carly Wagers earned Division IV player of the year honors after setting the state single-season home run and RBI records. She also struck out 262 batters while pitching to the tune of a .40 ERA.

Williamsburg head coach Rick Healey earned coach of the year honors, winning the state title and finishing 29-2 on the season.

In addition to Wagers, Faith Golden, Rylee Clark, Peyton Fisher joined Kacey Smith as first-team players. Kara Bailey and Makayla Kirschner were second-team honorees.

Felicity-Franklin had a pair of players honored in Division IV. Grace Kirkham-Hartley was a first-team selection, and teammate Lexi Carnahan earned a second-team nod.

In Division III, CNE’s Andrea Johnson and Morgan Schweiger both earned second-team nods. Skyler Shircliff was an honorable mention, as was Bethel-Tate’s Jerica Allphin. Another Lady Tiger, Maddi Lanigan, was a second-team selection.

Batavia’s Andrea Little and Goshen’s Kelsey Hyden were first-team selections in Division II. Carline Clifton and Breanna West represented the Lady Warriors on the second team.

New Richmond’s Sadie Fischesser, Krista Reid and Emily Weitzel were all named to the second-team squad.

Anna Bauer (Goshen), Sarah Slate (Goshen), Maggie Mehlman (Batavia), Mickaelah Wilson (New Richmond) and Carly Clift (New Richmond) were named honorable mentions.

Finally, three Milford Lady Eagles earned first-team honors in Division I: Valerie Thompson, katelyn Reynolds and Kelsey Seitz. Katelyn Rheude was an honorable mention for Milford.

Glen Este had a pair of honorable mentions: Riley Hampton and Danielle Cooper. Four Amelia Lady Barons earned honorable mentions: Nicole Brown, Maddie Beasley, Anna Pangallo and Bre Tonkin.

Staying on the diamond but moving to the boys’, Milford’s Matt Kirk was the lone local to earn first-team honors in Division I. Three Eagles, Kyle Music, Evan Baugh and Mitch Mierke, were honorable mentions.

Amelia’s Austin Price, Justin Haught and Bailey Bravo were also named honorable mentions.

In Division II, New Richmond’s Lane Flamm earned player of the year honors. Flamm tossed a pair of no-hitters, finishing the season 7-1 with a .57 ERA and 127 strikeouts. He also batted .538 with a home run, 13 RBI and 21 steals. Teammates Brent Benzinger and Zade Richardson also earned first-team nods.

Batavia’s Collin Sammons and Peyton Lenhardt earned second-team honors, while three Lions were named honorable mentions: Timmy Tyler, Layton Hicks and Mathew Cox.

Three locals earned second-team nods in Division III. Bethel-Tate’s Dylan Whisman joined Williamsburg’s Andrew Smith and CNE’s David Pride on the squad.

Eight locals earned honorable mentions. Williamsburg’s Drew McKibben, Nate Bogan and Blake Carter were tabbed as honorable mentions, as were five players from Bethel-Tate: John Day, Griffin Reinert, Jake Stolz, Dallas Kaylor and Gabe Kilgore.

Two Felicity-Franklin Cardinals earned postseason nods in Division IV. Dominic Ruwe was a first-team selection, with Scott Lindsey earning a second-team nod.

In Division I girls’ track, Amelia’s Maddie Walker earned an honorable mention for her performance in the 1600 meter run. Milford’s Andrea Armstrong also was an honorable mention in the 200 meter dash.

New Richmond’s Jenna Burns was a first-team all-city selection in the 3200 meter run. Teammate Jocelyn Nehls earned first-team honors in the long jump. Bethel-Tate’s Reagan Leonard joined them on the first team squad thanks to Leonard’s performance in the high jump.

Another Lady Lion, Ryan Allen, earned second-team honors in the pole vault. Caitie Beihle and Aubree Story were honorable mentions in the 800 meters and 200 meters, respectively.

Williamsburg’s Aubrey Siekbert earned field athlete of the year honors in Division III. Siekbert placed fifth in the regionals in the discus and 10th in the shot put after winning both events in the districts. Teammate Hailey Beeston earned first-team honors for the 100 meter hurdles and the long jump. Fellow Lady Wildcat Christen Adams was a first-team selection in the pole vault.

Williamsburg’s Hope Schaljo was a second-team selection in the 800 meters, with Emery Kellermon joining her in the high jump. Willow Kenneda earned second-team nods in both the shot put and discus.

Felicity’s Madison Winter earned a second-team selection in the long jump.

Camille McManis was an honorable mention for Williamsburg in the 400 meter dash, with teammate Lilly Williford earning an honorable mention in the pole vault.

Two Felicity Lady Cardinals, Madison Baird (long jump) and Kaitlyn Sharp (3200 meter run) were also honorable mentions in Division III.

No boys’ track and field athlete earned an all-city award in Division I, but New Richmond and Goshen were both represented in Division II.

Goshen’s Andrew Arnold earned an honorable mention for the discus, with New Richmond’s 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams earning honorable mentions. Jessup Durbin, Corey Bozic, Herwens Horgan and Grant Anderson made up the four runners on the 4×200 team, with Horgan, Anderson and Bozic joining Ryan Wolf and Chandler Kinhalt on the 4×400 meter squad.

In Division III, Williamsburg’s Wyatt Lefker earned field athlete of the year honors after placing fourth in the state in the pole vault. He was joined on the first-team all-city squad by teammate K.C. Jones (800 meter run). Felicity’s Nathan Stumpf earned a first-team nod in the 110 meter hurdles. Stumpf was also a second-team performer in the 300 meter hurdles.

Williamsburg’s Jake Patterson earned second-team honors for his performance in the shot put. Lefker was an honorable mention in the 300 meter hurdles.