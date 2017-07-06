July 6th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Tiffin University assistant coach Corey Kaufman has a new title to add to his résumé. Kaufman became the newest head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Bethel-Tate High School earlier this week, replacing Tom Jutze.

Jutze resigned after leading the Tigers to a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference title this past season. Bethel-Tate improved from 1-22 the year prior to Jutze’s arrival to a 17-win team in his final season.

Kaufman joins the Tigers after spending the 2016-2017 season as a graduate assistant to the Tiffin University women’s basketball team. In addition to his work at the collegiate level, Kaufman served as a trainer at the Ohio Girls’ Basketball Report camp in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. He also spent six seasons as an assistant at Berlin Hiland High School, helping guide the team to a state title in 2012.

With a wide variety of experience under his belt, Kaufman said he hopes to be able to draw upon the knowledge from each of his stops.

“There’s a little bit to be taken from each of those things,” Kaufman said. “I think that programs are built based on your skill development program and that’s where I’m based out of. From the college aspect, I learned more than anything how to conduct yourself as a professional. The team was going through a rebuilding season but the practice and intensity never dropped.”

Kaufman has not yet had the chance to meet the entire Bethel-Tate squad, though the school did hold a meet and greet last week. The new coach said he was “encouraged” by the people he was able to talk to.

“There were a lot of people on vacation right now, but the people that were there, I was encouraged talking to them,” Kaufman said. “Hopefully we get some more people back in to the area this week. It was kind of an awkward time, people have made plans.”

Once the Tigers do return to Bethel, they will have some lost time to make up.

“The way you separate yourself is a program, your most important moments are April and May,” Kaufman said. “ou put together the team in June and try to conclude it in July. We’re behind the eight-ball here a bit, the main thing is to get to evaluate the kids and get a feel for what I’m going to ask for them.”