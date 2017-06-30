Vietnam Veterans of America recognizes Everything Bagels

June 30th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 presented Everything Bagels, located in Eastgate, with its first monthly Business of the Month award. The certificate was presented to owners Brian and Diane England by VVA 649 second Vice President Phil Dodge for their support of Chapter 649. Michael Newman, President of VVA 649 commented, "Our Business of the Month award is given to local businesses to recognize them for their support of our mission. For the last year Everything Bagels has hosted a few of our meet and greets for veterans and provided wall space for a veterans events bulletin board". For more information go to www.vva649.org

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«
»

Leave a Reply

 

  • josh edmisten agency

    ec nurre funeral home

    best of clermont

    best of clermont

  • public notices
    •

    Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.