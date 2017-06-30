June 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving fruits and vegetables. OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences staff teaches the basics of home canning and preservation during an interactive Preserving the Harvest summer workshop. The workshop will be held Wednesday, August 9, from 10:00am-3:00pm in the 4-H Hall kitchen located on the Clermont County Fairgrounds (1000 Locust St, Owensville). There is a $40 fee to participate that includes a canning book: So Easy to Preserve, pressure gage testing, workshop supplies and hands-on experience in bath and pressure canning.

The program follows the life of some easy, economical, edible plants through the growing season to harvest, preserving and preparing simple, tasty, healthy recipes. Workshops typically address:

 Basic food safety principles

 How to use a water bath canner and a pressure canner

 Canning tomatoes, pickling and making jams and jellies

 Freezing fruits and vegetables

 Accessing reliable research-backed resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU Extension, etc.

To learn more about Food Preservation, visit Clermont Extension at clermont.osu.edu, or contact Margaret Jenkins, OSU Extension Clermont County Family and Consumer Sciences Educator, at 513-732-7070 or email jenkins.188@osu.edu.

Clermont Extension is a non-formal education branch of OSU. The office merges needs of local citizens with OSU’s research through four focus areas: Family & Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources and Community Development.

For more information regarding OSU Extension and resources, visit the website at clermont.osu.edu, Facebook at OSU Extension – Clermont County, or call the office at 513-732-7070.