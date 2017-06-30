June 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Summer may be just beginning, but JCPenney is gearing up for the back-to-school shopping rush by hiring 600 associates throughout Ohio.

Local associates are needed for a variety of customer service and support positions, including cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney associates enjoy competitive pay, an associate discount up to 25%, flexible scheduling and opportunities for advancement.

Additionally, JCPenney salons in Ohio are seeking experienced salon stylists to be part of the Company’s industry-leading salon program. A new premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own hours and pricing, while enjoying some of the highest commissions of any salon chain. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no overhead costs. As always, JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

Interested locals are encouraged to apply in-store using our Applicant Kiosk, or online by visiting JCPcareers.com.

To interview a local JCPenney general manager, or call 972-431-3400.