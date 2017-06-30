June 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

A career and technical student in Ohio won one of the nation‚s highest awards at the 2017 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Ky., on June 21-22, 2017.

More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 100 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material.

More than 1,700 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.

Skill Point Certificates were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who met a predetermined threshold score in their competition, as defined by industry.

The Skill Point Certificate is a component of SkillsUSA‚s assessment program for career and technical education.

The following student is a Skill Point Certificate recipient from your area:

Jordan Troxell, from Bethel and a student at U S Grant JVS (Bethel), was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Health Occupations Professional Portfolio.