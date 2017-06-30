June 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Wilmington College conferred 254 graduating seniors with Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees at its 141st annual commencement ceremony. Graduates, some receiving special honor recognition, were from WC’s main campus, Cincinnati Branch in Blue Ash and the degree completion program at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

Wilmington College is an independent college in Wilmington, Ohio, with a hallmark for hands-on learning opportunities. Founded in 1870 by Quakers, WC hosts 1,100 students at its main campus and another 200 at two satellite locations in Cincinnati. The College competes in 20 sports as a member of NCAA D-III and the Ohio Athletic Conference. Additional information may be obtained at www.wilmington.edu.

Area residents from the main campus are:

ADAMS COUNTY

PEEBLES – Michael R. Smith of Frog Hollow Road, BA, education.

BROWN COUNTY

BATAVIA – Katrina N. Sannes of Stonelick Williams Corner Road, BA, psychology.

GEORGETOWN – Jennifer L. Durbin of US 62, BS, aghriculture.

CLERMONT COUNTY

BATAVIA – Megan A. Parker of SR 133, BS, agriculture.

GOSHEN – Alena N. Moore of Goshen Road, BS, Magna cum laude, chemistry; Emily Mueller of SR 727, BA, Magna cum laude, education.

Brittany C. Carroll of Zion Lane, BA, social work; Mikayla J. Hughes of SR 138, BA, magna cum laude, communication arts; Carey M. Juillerat of Jan Lynn Lane, BA, summa cum laude, education-English.

WARREN COUNTY

LEBANON – Kortni P. Cozzens of East Main Street, BA, magna cum laude, psychology – Spanish; Jessica L. Springer of Clubhouse Lane, BA, education; Kristine M. Sunins of Settlemire Road, BA, business administration.

MORROW – Dino J. Scalese of Woodward Claypool Road, BA, business administration – economics.

SPRINGBORO – Arizona M. Craycraft of Riviera Court, BA, cum laude, communication arts.

WAYNESVILLE – Katheryn N. Spitznogle of Fifth Street, BS, agriculture.

WAYNE COUNTY

WOOSTER – Reid S. Delaney of Buchholz Drive, BA, summa cum laude, business administration – economics.

Area residents who earned degrees from the Wilmington College Blue Ash branch campus follow:

BROWN COUNTY

MOUNT ORAB – Arica J. Wiederhold of Willow Run Road, BA, strategic human resources.

WARREN COUNTY

CINCINNATI (45224) – Sue A. Simmons of Sugarberry Court, BA, cum laude, strategic organizational leadership.

LEBANON – Jacqueline Kae Sechrist of Joyce Court, BA, cum laude, business administration.

MAINEVILLE – Rachel Ann Tilford of Socialville-Foster Road, BA, summa cum laude, strategic organizational leadership.

WAYNESVILLE – Katrina Lynn Baldwin of First Street, BA, cum laude, business administration.