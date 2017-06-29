June 29th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun Staff

The village of Amelia council met on June 20 to handle a variety of business matters.

- Lauren Bowen, senior public affairs liaison for Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, presented a follow-up appeal to the council to sign on to OhioCheckbook.com.

The online program puts all state and local government spending information on the internet and makes it accessible, free of charge, to the public.

The council had a favorable discussion about the program and asked Bowen to forward prepared resolution language to adopt it.

The council is slated to approve signing on to the program at its next regular meeting on July 18.

- The council approved the first reading of legislation to amend its ordinance limiting peddlers and solicitors.

The council passed the ordinance, which puts forth stiffer restrictions on salespeople who go door-to-door in Amelia, during its regular meeting on Feb. 21.

Peddlers and solicitors who want to sell in Amelia need to apply for a 90-day solicitation permit from the Amelia Police Department and pay a $150 permit fee.

The amendment removes language that stipulates that permit seekers need to be fingerprinted.

“There’s a firm out of California that goes around finding ways to sue people, so they did not like the part about being fingerprinted in the ordinance,” Hart said. “So, we could drop that, where they don’t have to be fingerprinted, or we could do a legal battle.”

He added, “So, instead, I told the attorney to take it out.”

Permit seekers still have to file for a permit 30 days prior to selling, have an approved identification card and pass a background check.

Peddlers and solicitors who don’t have a permit will be guilty of a minor misdemeanor, and each day they are selling without a permit will be considered a separate offense, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance does not apply to students soliciting on behalf of their school, people soliciting on behalf of an Amelia organization or Amelia sponsored event, people asking for donations for organizations that are considered “nonprofits” under Section 501(C)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code, and people distributing information on behalf of political issues, candidates or any religious institution or religion.

- Jeff Wood, police chief, announced that he has hired two additional part-time officers.

The additional hires bring the department’s staffing up to 10 officers – four full-time officers, including Wood, and six part-time officers.

Wood plans to promote more part-time officers to full-time in the next month and hire more part-time officers in the near future.

- The council approved a $12,165 retroactive expenditure for work done to replace the police department building’s roof and garage, which was damaged during a recent storm.

A large portion of the cost will be paid for by an insurance disbursement.

The roofing work, which was done by Roberts Roofing, was completed on June 19.

“It looks really good,” Hart said. “They did a good job.”

- The council approved spending $400 to purchase a grill, which will be used at various village sponsored events.