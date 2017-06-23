June 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02), Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, released the following statement after Speaker Paul D. Ryan signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 (S. 1094) to send to President Donald J. Trump:

“As today’s bipartisan bill heads to the president’s desk, higher accountability standards are heading to VA’s across the country,” said Chairman Wenstrup. “Much work remains to be done, but these long-overdue reforms are common sense. Employees – and executives – at the VA should be held accountable for the treatment they are providing to our veterans. Period. I applaud the bipartisan support and leadership in both the House and Senate that enabled us to accomplish these major reforms, and I look forward to President Trump signing them into law.”



Legislative Background:

The VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act creates a new streamlined and efficient process to remove, demote, or suspend any VA employee – or executive — for poor performance or misconduct in addition to increasing whistleblower protections for VA employees. It also improves whistleblower protections for department employees, making sure people aren’t punished for holding the VA accountable.

Last week, Congressman Wenstrup joined the House Republican Leadership press conference on the House’s work to reform the VA so that it better serves our veterans, holds those involved in misconduct accountable, and protects whistleblowers.