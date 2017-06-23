June 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Ronald L. Wedmore, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family June 14th, 2017. He was born October 14th, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Samuel D. Wedmore and the late Helen F. Wedmore. He was preceded in death by his first wife Wanda Lea Wedmore, his son Micheal Andrew Wedmore, his granddaughter Alisha Nicole Wedmore, his grandson Harold Robert Bare, his Brothers Paulie and Bobby Wedmore, his brother in law Carl Hall and John Storer and his step-daughter Tabitha Vallario.

He is survived by his wife Edith Wedmore, his children Sheila Reinhardt, Rhonda (Dean) Doerman, Estle (Anne) Wedmore, Virgil (Pat) Wedmore, Chris Wedmore and Stacy Litz. He is also survived by his step-children, Roger (Dawn) Farley, Samantha (Brandon) Jefferson, Carol Farley, Stephanie Farley and Denise (Nate) Foster, His brothers Kenny (Janet) Wedmore and Jimmy Wedmore, his sisters Joann Hall and Delilah Storer, his sister-in-law Connie Wedmore, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He had 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. With his wife Edith, he had 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ron worked in many industries throughout his life. He was a tree trimmer for Davey Tree Company, He worked for Dualite in Williamsburg and he was a police officer for 20 years serving the communities of Manchester, West Union, Peebles and Bethel. He was also Chief of Police in Fayetteville. He was a volunteer with Emergency Services as well as driving a school bus on his off days while serving as a police office in Peebles, OH. In later years he went into apartment management and maintenance, there was not much he could not fix. At that same time he also worked for Lykins Oil Company in their C-Stores for more than a decade. He worked for Kings Island for several years as a security guard. He had a strong work ethic and rarely missed a day of work.

Ron grew up in Williamsburg, OH on Twin Bridges Rd. The home where he grew up was destroyed when the dam was broken to create what we now know as East Fork Lake. In his youth he and his siblings, as well as his friends, would hang out at the Toot’n Tell It where he loved to play pinball machines which earned him the nickname “Pinball.” He also acquired the nickname “Barney Fife” while serving in Peebles as a police officer. He shot his foot while chasing a perpetrator. His fellow officers and family began calling him “Barney Fife” for obvious reasons. He also loved to play guitar and sing at local American Legion dances in Adams County. He was a gambler. He enjoyed the casino and often would go to Miami Valley Gaming with his wife Edith to play the slot machines and he couldn’t pass a gas station without buying scratch off tickets!

Services will be at Evans Funeral Home Milford, OH. Reverend Danny Davis, longtime friend of Ron’s, will officiate the service. Family and friends were able to call on Monday, June 19th from 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Funeral Service followed at 4:00 PM. Burial will take place in Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral costs. Mail to: Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150 or you may call the funeral home at (513) 831-3172.