Give yourself and everyone who loves you the gift of peace of mind. Schedule your annual mammogram today and encourage your friends and family to do the same. It’s easy with Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which has two mobile units offering you screening mammograms in 15 minutes at locations convenient to your home or workplace.

Since January 2013, Mercy Health Mobile Mammography’s newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Mercy Health’s mobile mammography program was the first in region to offer this technology, adding to the strength of the popular mobile mammography program that extends Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s network of care throughout Greater Cincinnati.

For best coverage, please verify that Mercy Health – Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

You can make your appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 (1-855-746-5123) and walk-ins are always welcome! If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health Mobile Mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces the following mobile mammography screening dates at convenient locations near you in July:

Eastgate, Mercy Health – Mt. Carmel Family Medicine, 473 Batavia Road/Old State Route 74, Cincinnati, OH 45244. July 28, 2017, 8-11 a.m.

Loveland, CVS, 10554 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140. July 13, 2017, 1-3:30 p.m.

Loveland, Walgreens, 10529 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland, OH 45140. July 6, 2017, 1-3 p.m. & July 28, 2017, 7-11 a.m.

Milford, Kroger, 1093 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150. July 17, 2017, 8:30-11 a.m.

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Family Medicine, 621 W. Main St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. July 28, 2017, 1-3:30 p.m.

Mt. Orab, Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Medical Center, 154 Health Partners Circle, Mt. Orab 45154. July 20, 2017,1-3 p.m.

Sardinia, Mercy Health – Sardinia Family Medicine, 7109 Bachman Road, Sardinia, OH 45171. July 21, 2017, 1-3 p.m.